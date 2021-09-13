PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Has $976,000 Stock Holdings in Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services Corp. (NASDAQ:NEWT) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Newtek Business Services worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NEWT. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Newtek Business Services by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 386,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 57,557 shares during the last quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. Bramshill Investments LLC now owns 93,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 13,034 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 69,570 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,858,000 after acquiring an additional 46,379 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Newtek Business Services by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 44,875 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,567,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Finally, Avenir Corp bought a new position in Newtek Business Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,015,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.71% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James cut Newtek Business Services from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Compass Point cut Newtek Business Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of Newtek Business Services stock opened at $29.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $661.08 million, a P/E ratio of 10.32 and a beta of 1.15. Newtek Business Services Corp. has a one year low of $16.24 and a one year high of $38.78.

Newtek Business Services (NASDAQ:NEWT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.46. Newtek Business Services had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 62.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Newtek Business Services Corp. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from Newtek Business Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 17th. Newtek Business Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 136.59%.

About Newtek Business Services

Newtek Business Services Corp. is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company, which engages in the provision of business and financial solutions. It offers loans, payments, payroll and benefits, web solutions, insurance, and technology solutions. The company was founded by Barry Sloane in 1998 and is headquartered in Boca Raton, FL.

