Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $1.90 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Polaris Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,400 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $1,904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 15,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,084,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 435,968 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,599,000 after buying an additional 77,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eagle Materials in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $271,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.50.

EXP stock opened at $145.53 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 3.87 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.81. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.23 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.11 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $464.36 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 20.26%. Research analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $980,550.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,668,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 11,711 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.75, for a total value of $1,706,878.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 75,121 shares in the company, valued at $10,948,885.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,952 shares of company stock worth $6,785,148 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

