Polaris Capital Management LLC Has $41.96 Million Stake in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) by 0.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 478,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Polaris Capital Management LLC owned about 0.83% of Science Applications International worth $41,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 3,600.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in Science Applications International by 46.1% in the first quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 2,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.72% of the company’s stock.

SAIC opened at $84.26 on Monday. Science Applications International Co. has a 1-year low of $72.44 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.70 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $85.71 and a 200-day moving average of $88.15.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The information technology services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.50. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 26.92% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.63 earnings per share. Science Applications International’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Science Applications International Co. will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.76%. Science Applications International’s dividend payout ratio is 23.60%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SAIC shares. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Science Applications International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Science Applications International from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Science Applications International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Science Applications International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.44.

Science Applications International Corp. is a provider of technical, engineering and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily to the U.S. government. Its offerings include: engineering; technology integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services spanning the design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment and security of its customers’ entire IT infrastructure.

