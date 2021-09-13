Polaris Capital Management LLC Sells 338,534 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Polaris Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 99.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 300 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 338,534 shares during the quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% during the first quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% during the first quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% during the second quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total transaction of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 in the last 90 days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DGX opened at $154.94 on Monday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $108.28 and a 52 week high of $160.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $145.12 and its 200-day moving average is $134.43. The company has a market capitalization of $18.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The company had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.18%.

Quest Diagnostics Profile

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

