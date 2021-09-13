Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Shares Sold by First Mercantile Trust Co.

First Mercantile Trust Co. reduced its position in Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 236 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Popular were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Popular by 4.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 929,002 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,327,000 after acquiring an additional 38,607 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 32.0% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,106,000 after purchasing an additional 32,608 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Popular by 6.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,923,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $275,876,000 after purchasing an additional 231,143 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 61.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after purchasing an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Popular by 80.6% during the first quarter. AGF Investments LLC now owns 5,181 shares of the bank’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312 shares during the last quarter. 87.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Popular news, Director Maria Luisa Ferre sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.81, for a total value of $164,583.51. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Manuel Chinea sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.70, for a total value of $605,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,352 shares of company stock valued at $3,157,225 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.69% of the company’s stock.

Popular stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. Popular, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.30 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.94 billion, a PE ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 1.20.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.63. Popular had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 30.89%. The business had revenue of $642.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $621.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Popular, Inc. will post 10.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Popular’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.66%.

Popular Company Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

