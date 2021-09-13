Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Sets New 1-Year Low at $24.85

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $24.85 and last traded at $24.96, with a volume of 2355 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $25.23.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $58.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on shares of Poshmark from $85.00 to $57.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.89 billion and a PE ratio of 20.18.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $81.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.33 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Poshmark, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Anan Kashyap sold 6,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.96, for a total transaction of $267,584.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Ggv Capital V. L.L.C. sold 52,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.88, for a total transaction of $1,530,524.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 599,849 shares of company stock worth $17,968,764 in the last quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of Poshmark in the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Poshmark by 77.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Poshmark during the first quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

