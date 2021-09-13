Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,037 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 25 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,532,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Covey Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,189 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,515,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Alphabet by 314.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,014 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,091,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 769 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toews Corp ADV acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter worth $1,031,000. 34.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,575.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,841.72.

Alphabet stock traded up $35.82 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,853.34. The company had a trading volume of 35,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,518,562. The stock has a market cap of $1.90 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.75, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.00. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,402.15 and a 1 year high of $2,925.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2,707.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2,416.45.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $19.89 by $7.37. The company had revenue of $50.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.07 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.57% and a return on equity of 27.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

