Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $335,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. cut its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 992 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $335,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Avion Wealth bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.50 on Monday, hitting $109.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 295,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,224,112. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

