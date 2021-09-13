Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Has $52,000 Position in Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its position in shares of Sunoco LP (NYSE:SUN) by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 319 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in Sunoco were worth $52,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Sunoco by 5,746.2% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 333,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,019,000 after purchasing an additional 327,304 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 0.4% during the first quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 137,052 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,363,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Sunoco by 16.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 70,170 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 9.7% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 47,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 4,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Sunoco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 43,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,946 shares during the last quarter. 18.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE SUN traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.20. 4,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 391,994. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.39. Sunoco LP has a 52 week low of $23.50 and a 52 week high of $39.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.40.

Sunoco (NYSE:SUN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.03 billion. Sunoco had a return on equity of 73.32% and a net margin of 3.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 111.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Sunoco LP will post 5.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.8255 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.88%. Sunoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 434.21%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SUN. Raymond James increased their price target on Sunoco from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group lowered Sunoco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Sunoco from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sunoco from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sunoco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.88.

Sunoco LP engages in the management and distribution of fuel products. It operates through the Fuel Distribution, Marketing and Other segments. The motor Fuel Distribution segment supplies fuels and other petroleum products third-party dealers and distributors, independent operators of commission agent, other commercial consumers of motor fuel and to retail locations.

