Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lowered its position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 3.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 352,847 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,373 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. owned 0.11% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $12,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPDW. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 102.6% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the second quarter valued at $42,000.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.93. 18,872 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,773,308. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.78. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.10 and a fifty-two week high of $38.38.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

