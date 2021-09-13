Proffitt & Goodson Inc. Sells 1,047 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Proffitt & Goodson Inc. reduced its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 7.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,171 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,047 shares during the quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $618,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of JPST. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $41,000. Syverson Strege & Co bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $50,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the first quarter worth $55,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $80,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $50.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,296,739 shares. The business has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a 200 day moving average of $50.73.

