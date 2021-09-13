Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.29. 36,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $291.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

