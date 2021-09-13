Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.25 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 13th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) to post earnings per share of ($0.25) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.33) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.16). Profound Medical posted earnings of ($0.32) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 21.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year earnings of ($1.03) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.38) to ($0.50). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.58) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.01) to $0.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 7th. Raymond James set a $36.00 price target on Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Taylor Wealth Management Partners boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.9% during the second quarter. Taylor Wealth Management Partners now owns 166,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,721,000 after buying an additional 1,460 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 9.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,565 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Profound Medical by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,077,000 after buying an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical during the second quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in Profound Medical during the first quarter worth about $250,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PROF stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $14.29. 36,884 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 69,649. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $15.36 and its 200-day moving average is $17.99. The stock has a market cap of $291.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 52 week low of $13.43 and a 52 week high of $28.97.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

Read More: How does a reverse stock split work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Profound Medical (PROF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF)

Receive News & Ratings for Profound Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Profound Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.