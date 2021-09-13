Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) Shares Sold by Jupiter Asset Management Ltd.

Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its holdings in Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS) by 58.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,255 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 114,755 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.19% of Progress Software worth $3,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PRGS. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,982,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Progress Software by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,806,710 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $343,965,000 after acquiring an additional 508,081 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in Progress Software by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 990,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,626,000 after acquiring an additional 226,208 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 23.4% during the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,156,433 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,485,000 after purchasing an additional 219,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software during the 1st quarter worth about $5,449,000. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PRGS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.80.

Shares of PRGS stock opened at $45.36 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.66, a PEG ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.25. Progress Software Co. has a 1-year low of $34.40 and a 1-year high of $49.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.16.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The software maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. Progress Software had a net margin of 15.58% and a return on equity of 37.43%. The firm had revenue of $129.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Progress Software Co. will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 26.12%.

Progress Software Corp. engages in the provision of a platform, which develops and deploys mission-critical business applications. It operates through the following segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment provides product enhancements and marketing supports for the partners to sell more of its existing solutions to their customers.

