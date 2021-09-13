Progressive Investment Management Corp Lowers Stock Holdings in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

Progressive Investment Management Corp decreased its position in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,621 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. ANSYS makes up 3.2% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $10,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 54.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in ANSYS by 66.7% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RE Advisers Corp bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 88.51% of the company’s stock.

In other ANSYS news, CEO Ajei Gopal sold 63,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $364.07, for a total value of $23,200,724.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,651 shares of company stock worth $23,530,119 over the last quarter. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ANSS shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $360.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $349.75.

Shares of ANSYS stock traded down $2.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $371.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 715 shares, compared to its average volume of 420,598. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $362.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $348.36. ANSYS, Inc. has a one year low of $292.79 and a one year high of $413.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The stock has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.52 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.34 million. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

