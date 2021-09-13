Progressive Investment Management Corp Sells 433 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Progressive Investment Management Corp lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 40,459 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 433 shares during the quarter. NIKE comprises approximately 1.9% of Progressive Investment Management Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Progressive Investment Management Corp’s holdings in NIKE were worth $6,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empirical Finance LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 17.3% in the second quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 14,926 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,306,000 after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in NIKE by 29.6% in the second quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 35,671 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 8,144 shares during the last quarter. Wsfs Capital Management LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $220,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in NIKE by 16.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 123,449 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $19,071,000 after acquiring an additional 17,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NIKE in the second quarter valued at $219,000. 64.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NKE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen increased their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Guggenheim increased their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Bank of America raised their price objective on NIKE from $150.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. UBS Group set a $185.00 price objective on NIKE in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.26.

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 3,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $608,139.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 7,125 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.50, for a total transaction of $1,221,937.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 379,671 shares of company stock valued at $60,634,427 in the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NKE stock traded down $3.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $160.50. 109,610 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,242,814. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.29. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $111.74 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The stock has a market cap of $253.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.95, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a net margin of 12.86% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The firm had revenue of $12.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 94.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.90%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

