Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System trimmed its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 930,642 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 22,885 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Prologis were worth $111,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado lifted its position in Prologis by 140.6% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Prologis during the first quarter valued at approximately $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its position in Prologis by 0.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,433,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter valued at $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its position in Prologis by 37.7% during the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 87.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Prologis in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $133.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Prologis from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $135.20.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $133.63 on Monday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $139.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $130.30 and a 200 day moving average of $118.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market capitalization of $98.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.25, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.72.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.27% and a net margin of 34.54%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. Prologis’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

