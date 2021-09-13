PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,123 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 608 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 49.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 63,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. First National Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.9% during the first quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 107,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,004 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 315,511 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,902,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 33.9% during the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 240,859 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,447,000 after purchasing an additional 60,923 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 66.5% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,341,877 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,166,000 after purchasing an additional 935,689 shares during the period. 51.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. upped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $67.00 to $62.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $65.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Exxon Mobil from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $60.35.

Exxon Mobil stock traded up $1.72 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $55.70. The company had a trading volume of 264,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,784,996. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $64.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $58.44. The company has a market capitalization of $235.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.08. Exxon Mobil had a positive return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $67.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.70) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,054.55%.

Exxon Mobil Profile

Exxon Mobil Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and distribution of oil, gas, and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical. The Upstream segment produces crude oil and natural gas. The Downstream segment manufactures and trades petroleum products.

