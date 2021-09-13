PSI Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 94,392 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,596 shares during the period. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of PSI Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,903,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 444.6% in the first quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 45,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 64.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,425,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,318,000 after acquiring an additional 2,506,572 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 238.7% in the first quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 32,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 13.7% during the second quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,033,000 after buying an additional 15,125 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ RDVY traded up $0.35 during trading on Monday, reaching $48.90. 1,497 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,017. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.52. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a fifty-two week low of $31.17 and a fifty-two week high of $50.05.

