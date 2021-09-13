PSI Advisors LLC Raises Stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

PSI Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 124.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 39,145 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,700 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $948,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

SLV stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.81. 345,293 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,306,951. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $20.45 and a fifty-two week high of $27.98. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.93.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

