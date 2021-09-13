PSI Advisors LLC Sells 436 Shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

PSI Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 2.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,726 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 436 shares during the quarter. PSI Advisors LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4,532.2% in the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 8,172,822 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $354,374,000 after buying an additional 7,996,388 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,679,668 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $506,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,615,813 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 31.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,985,353 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $259,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,586 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 427.8% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $33,432,000 after purchasing an additional 624,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 3,941.8% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 362,994 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $15,739,000 after buying an additional 354,013 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP traded up $0.33 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.93. The stock had a trading volume of 4,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,348,590. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.43. The company has a market capitalization of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $53.85.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $653.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.73 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.90% and a return on equity of 42.25%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 107.03%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Magellan Midstream Partners from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Magellan Midstream Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.57.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil, and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

