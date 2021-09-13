Public Storage Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:PSA)

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) was the target of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock traders bought 8,426 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,756% compared to the typical daily volume of 454 call options.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSA. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Public Storage from $200.00 to $228.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Public Storage from $287.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Truist upped their target price on Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.91.

PSA traded down $0.68 during trading on Monday, reaching $322.55. The stock had a trading volume of 12,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 756,699. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $212.22 and a 1-year high of $332.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $315.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $285.82.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 46.87%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 12.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $2.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.07, for a total value of $151,695.81. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total value of $16,098,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,440 shares of company stock worth $17,531,077. Insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSA. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Public Storage during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Institutional investors own 78.45% of the company’s stock.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

