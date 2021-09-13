Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for GameStop Corp. Increased by Analyst (NYSE:GME)

GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of GameStop in a research note issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.12). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for GameStop’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.10 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Wedbush upped their price target on GameStop from $39.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $231.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Ascendiant Capital Markets increased their price objective on GameStop from $10.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $51.86.

GameStop stock opened at $190.41 on Monday. GameStop has a 12 month low of $5.87 and a 12 month high of $483.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $180.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $187.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of -198.34 and a beta of -2.20.

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.09). GameStop had a negative return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 1.19%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.40) EPS. GameStop’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other GameStop news, Director James Grube sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.78, for a total value of $413,782.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,568.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in GameStop by 9.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,041,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,780,000 after purchasing an additional 500,526 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 10.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 916,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,032,000 after acquiring an additional 84,454 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GameStop during the second quarter valued at $129,799,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 210.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 493,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,753,000 after acquiring an additional 334,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of GameStop by 2.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 390,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,646 shares during the last quarter. 32.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GameStop Corp. engages in the retail of multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and wireless services. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The United States segment includes the retail operations and electronic commerce websites www.gamestop.com and www.thinkgeek.com, Game Informer magazine, and Kongregate.

