QASH (QASH) Achieves Market Cap of $24.80 Million

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, QASH has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar. QASH has a total market capitalization of $24.80 million and $242,605.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0709 or 0.00000157 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QASH Coin Profile

QASH (CRYPTO:QASH) is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . QASH’s official message board is blog.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

QASH Coin Trading

