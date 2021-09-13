QCM Cayman Ltd. Decreases Holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

QCM Cayman Ltd. decreased its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI) by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 12,758 shares during the period. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 44,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 195,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $9,039,000 after buying an additional 30,525 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 490.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 266,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,359,000 after buying an additional 221,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA purchased a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

FXI stock opened at $41.57 on Monday. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $38.24 and a 1 year high of $54.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.94.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

