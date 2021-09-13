QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $255,000 Investment in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

QCM Cayman Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,264 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VRTX. Camden National Bank grew its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 73.0% in the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 27,395 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,474,000 after buying an additional 11,561 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 454,549 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $107,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,974 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 193.0% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 3,346 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $677,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 208,677 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,843,000 after purchasing an additional 19,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 171,106 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,769,000 after purchasing an additional 30,638 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on VRTX shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $302.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Vertex Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.70.

In related news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $195.65 per share, with a total value of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,599,827.15. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $188.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a current ratio of 4.61. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $280.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $197.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.95. The firm has a market cap of $48.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.88, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.63.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 29.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.71 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

