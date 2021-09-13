QCM Cayman Ltd. Makes New $262,000 Investment in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS)

QCM Cayman Ltd. bought a new position in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 27,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $262,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Barclays by 194,966.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,927,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,716,000 after acquiring an additional 1,926,271 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Barclays during the second quarter valued at approximately $17,133,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Barclays by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,859,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,699,000 after buying an additional 1,269,857 shares during the period. New York Life Investments Alternatives bought a new stake in Barclays during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,300,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in Barclays by 256.1% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 573,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,871,000 after buying an additional 412,798 shares during the period. 2.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barclays stock opened at $10.26 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $43.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.71, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.91 and its 200 day moving average is $10.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40. Barclays PLC has a 52-week low of $4.60 and a 52-week high of $10.78.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.14. Barclays had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $7.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.90 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Barclays PLC will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.111 per share. This is a boost from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 0.5%. Barclays’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Barclays to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Barclays from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. JP Morgan Cazenove raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Societe Generale raised shares of Barclays to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from 170.00 to 180.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Barclays to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

Barclays Plc operates as a bank holding company that engages in the business of providing retail banking, credit cards, corporate and investment banking and wealth management services. The firm operates through two divisions: Barclays UK and Barclays International. The Barclays UK division comprises the U.K.

