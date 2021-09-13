QCM Cayman Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD)

QCM Cayman Ltd. increased its position in Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,429 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 0.4% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 88,893,632 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,838,320,000 after buying an additional 332,875 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 25.4% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 89,350 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,847,000 after buying an additional 18,120 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Barrick Gold in the second quarter worth $223,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in Barrick Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. Finally, Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Barrick Gold by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 155,756 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $3,221,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares during the period. 54.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOLD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. National Bankshares reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from C$37.00 to C$36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Raymond James set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Barrick Gold in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from C$38.00 to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.46.

Shares of Barrick Gold stock opened at $19.39 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.63, a PEG ratio of 7.71 and a beta of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.52 and its 200 day moving average is $21.36. Barrick Gold Corp has a 1 year low of $18.64 and a 1 year high of $30.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.46.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 7.40%. Barrick Gold’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is 31.30%.

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

