QCM Cayman Ltd. Sells 7,218 Shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX)

QCM Cayman Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BNDX) by 49.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,218 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares comprises approximately 1.1% of QCM Cayman Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. QCM Cayman Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,231.9% during the second quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,553,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,954,000 after buying an additional 8,418,139 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 7.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,879,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,448,407,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,600 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,614,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,498,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,937,000 after purchasing an additional 287,956 shares during the period. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.6% in the second quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 1,881,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,298,000 after purchasing an additional 254,152 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:BNDX opened at $57.48 on Monday. Vanguard Total International Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $56.53 and a 12 month high of $58.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $57.30.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 1st.

