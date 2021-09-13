QLC Chain Trading Down 14.8% This Week (QLC)

QLC Chain (CURRENCY:QLC) traded down 9.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. QLC Chain has a market cap of $9.51 million and approximately $477,349.00 worth of QLC Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QLC Chain has traded down 14.8% against the US dollar. One QLC Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0396 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.12 or 0.00080859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.62 or 0.00122275 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.82 or 0.00174213 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,479.04 or 0.99577782 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,172.74 or 0.07102989 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $408.27 or 0.00914018 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002931 BTC.

QLC Chain Profile

QLC Chain’s genesis date was December 21st, 2017. QLC Chain’s total supply is 600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 240,000,000 coins. The official website for QLC Chain is qlcchain.org . QLC Chain’s official message board is medium.com/qlc-chain . QLC Chain’s official Twitter account is @QLCchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QLC Chain is /r/Qlink and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QLC Chain is the next generation public Blockchain for decentralized Network-as-a-Service(NaaS). The QLC Chain and supporting ecosystem will enable any individual, business or organization to leverage their network resources to instantly become a service provider or network operator. It deploys a multidimensional Block Lattice architecture and uses virtual machines (VM) to manage and support integrated Smart Contract functionality. Additionally, QLC Chain utilizes dual consensus: Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) and Shannon Consensus, which is a novel consensus developed by the QLC Chain team. Through the use of this dual consensus protocol and multidimensional Block Lattice architecture, QLC Chain is able to perform a high number of transactions per second (TPS), provide scalability and an inherently decentralized environment for NaaS related decentralized applications (dApp). “

Buying and Selling QLC Chain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QLC Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QLC Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QLC Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

