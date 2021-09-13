Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Invests $219,000 in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 576 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 75.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 266,991 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $87,306,000 after buying an additional 114,977 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 115.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 213,098 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $69,683,000 after acquiring an additional 113,961 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 28.5% in the first quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Armstrong Shaw Associates Inc. CT acquired a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 23,195.0% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,659 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after purchasing an additional 4,639 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GS opened at $403.48 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $391.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $365.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $136.01 billion, a PE ratio of 7.29 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.52 and a fifty-two week high of $420.76.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 23.55% and a net margin of 33.03%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $2.00 dividend. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $450.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays set a $437.00 price target on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $394.82.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

