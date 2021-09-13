Quad Cities Investment Group LLC Takes $258,000 Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 3,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.2% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 73,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,063,000 after purchasing an additional 6,214 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 280,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,070,000 after buying an additional 14,860 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 169,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,914,000 after buying an additional 15,360 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 455.8% in the 1st quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 48,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after buying an additional 39,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 18.2% during the first quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 6,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:BSV opened at $82.15 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.