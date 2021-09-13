Quadrant Capital Group LLC Grows Holdings in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) by 86.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 269 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Zendesk were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,020,871 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $135,388,000 after acquiring an additional 8,402 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 14,565 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,906 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,696,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 79.4% in the 1st quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 199,331 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,435,000 after acquiring an additional 88,217 shares during the period. Finally, Whale Rock Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC now owns 1,848,364 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $245,130,000 after acquiring an additional 844,397 shares during the period. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 838 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.35, for a total transaction of $100,853.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 86,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,469,848.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 165,906 shares of company stock valued at $21,931,690. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ZEN shares. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a report on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

NYSE ZEN opened at $117.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.07 billion, a PE ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $131.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.51.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $320.17 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

