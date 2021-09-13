Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Quanex Building Products Corporation is an industry-leading manufacturer of components sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers in building products industry. Quanex designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. These components can be categorized as window and door (fenestration) components and kitchen and bath cabinet components. Examples of fenestration components include (1) energy-efficient flexible insulating glass spacers, (2) extruded vinyl profiles, (3) window and door screens, and (4) precision-formed metal and wood products. In addition, Quanex provide certain other non-fenestration components and products, which include solar panel sealants, wood flooring, trim moldings, vinyl decking, fencing, water retention barriers, and conservatory roof components. Quanex use low-cost production processes and engineering expertise to provide customers with specialized products for their specific window, door, and cabinet applications. “

NYSE:NX opened at $21.42 on Friday. Quanex Building Products has a 12 month low of $17.09 and a 12 month high of $29.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $23.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $718.04 million, a P/E ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.67.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The construction company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $279.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $272.81 million. Quanex Building Products had a net margin of 5.72% and a return on equity of 15.44%. Quanex Building Products’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Quanex Building Products will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the second quarter worth about $37,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 294.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,804 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 2,767.0% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,523 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products by 11.3% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,438 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the last quarter. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanex Building Products

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

