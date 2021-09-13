Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ

Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) by 18.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 433,802 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 66,766 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $57,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $793,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,379 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,917 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,349 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ascent Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Quest Diagnostics alerts:

In other news, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 32,788 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.01, for a total transaction of $4,590,647.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 290,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,636,502.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gail R. Wilensky sold 12,222 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.30, for a total value of $1,702,524.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,503 shares of company stock worth $7,630,451 over the last ninety days. 1.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DGX stock traded down $2.22 during trading on Monday, hitting $152.72. The company had a trading volume of 17,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,209,632. The business has a 50-day moving average of $145.12 and a 200-day moving average of $134.43. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $108.28 and a one year high of $160.56. The stock has a market cap of $18.66 billion, a PE ratio of 9.24, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.31. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 32.62% and a net margin of 20.32%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 12.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s payout ratio is 22.18%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $144.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics, Inc engages in the provision of diagnostic testing, information and services. It operates through the Diagnostic Information Services (DIS) and All Other segments. The DIS segment offers diagnostic information services to patients, clinicians, hospitals, health plans, and employers.

See Also: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX).

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Diagnostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Diagnostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.