Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 14,980 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH) by 7.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 217,233 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,980 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Equitable were worth $6,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank grew its stake in shares of Equitable by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 33,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 7.8% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Equitable by 6.1% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in shares of Equitable by 12.4% in the second quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 7,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after purchasing an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in shares of Equitable by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the period. 94.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Equitable alerts:

In related news, Director Bertram L. Scott sold 3,400 shares of Equitable stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.95, for a total transaction of $98,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EQH shares. raised their price target on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Equitable from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Equitable from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Equitable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.73.

Shares of NYSE:EQH opened at $29.61 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.66. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.33 and a 12 month high of $35.46. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.65.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.43%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc is a financial services company in the U.S. and is comprised of two complementary and well-established principal franchises, AXA Equitable Life Insurance Company and AllianceBernstein. Its mission is to help clients secure their financial well-being. The company was founded by Henry B.

Featured Story: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.