Rafferty Asset Management LLC Buys 51,272 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) by 36.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 190,591 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,272 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $6,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Factorial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Franklin Resources by 2,478.8% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 680,800 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $23,000,000 after buying an additional 654,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,403,208 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $811,135,000 after purchasing an additional 637,198 shares in the last quarter. Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $17,815,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Franklin Resources by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,304,118 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $38,601,000 after purchasing an additional 507,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Franklin Resources during the 1st quarter worth $13,659,000. Institutional investors own 44.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BEN opened at $31.32 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.75 billion, a PE ratio of 12.94 and a beta of 1.22. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.97 and a twelve month high of $35.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.27.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The closed-end fund reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 15.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

In other Franklin Resources news, Director Mariann H. Byerwalter sold 2,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total value of $81,384.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 52,789 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.37, for a total value of $1,603,201.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,897,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,637,279.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 23.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management and related services. It offers its products and services under the brands of Franklin, Templeton, Franklin Mutual Series, Franklin Bissett, Fiduciary Trust, Darby, Balanced Equity Management, K2, LibertyShares, and Edinburgh Partners.

