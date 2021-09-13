Rafferty Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 6.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,102 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $20,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.9% in the first quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 240,736 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $744,856,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares during the last quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amazon.com by 5.5% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,092 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $6,472,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. High Note Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% during the first quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 2,568 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,945,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 21.9% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 182,908 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $565,932,000 after acquiring an additional 32,843 shares during the period. Finally, Doliver Advisors LP raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% in the first quarter. Doliver Advisors LP now owns 1,169 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,617,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark decreased their target price on Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $4,000.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total transaction of $1,580,254.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares in the company, valued at approximately $280,485,591.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,463 shares of company stock worth $14,784,642 in the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AMZN opened at $3,469.15 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 trillion, a PE ratio of 60.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $2,871.00 and a one year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3,465.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,329.10.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The firm had revenue of $113.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. Analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

