Rafferty Asset Management LLC Decreases Stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 393,545 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 17,282 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $5,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 6.0% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 1,221,737 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,813,000 after purchasing an additional 68,696 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 9.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 610,049 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after purchasing an additional 53,901 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the first quarter worth $8,737,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,345,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $350,881,000 after purchasing an additional 821,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the second quarter worth $166,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.02% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Thomas E. Black, Jr. sold 11,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.64, for a total value of $174,464.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,512 shares in the company, valued at $258,247.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Irv Rothman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.96, for a total value of $149,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HPE opened at $14.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.27. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $16.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.72 billion, a PE ratio of 18.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.21.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $6.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.93 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 3.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.56%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.62.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co engages in the provision of information technology, technology and enterprise products, solutions and services. It operates through the following segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides a portfolio of services-led and software-enabled infrastructure and solutions.

