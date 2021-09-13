Rafferty Asset Management LLC Has $5.56 Million Stake in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV)

Rafferty Asset Management LLC lowered its position in F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) by 12.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,797 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,215 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F5 Networks were worth $5,562,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FFIV. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,091,036 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,062,091,000 after acquiring an additional 357,791 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,830,993 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $341,773,000 after purchasing an additional 247,662 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in F5 Networks by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 696,259 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $145,254,000 after purchasing an additional 185,964 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in F5 Networks by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 678,744 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $141,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,271 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of F5 Networks by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 688,891 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $143,717,000 after acquiring an additional 151,537 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.09% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Alan Higginson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.28, for a total transaction of $202,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,383 shares in the company, valued at $2,302,553.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 472 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.28, for a total value of $99,252.16. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,754,996.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,659 shares of company stock valued at $2,131,627 in the last ninety days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of F5 Networks from $233.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.10 price target (down from $229.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $235.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. TheStreet upgraded F5 Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $206.39 price target (down from $252.00) on shares of F5 Networks in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.11.

NASDAQ:FFIV opened at $202.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.05. F5 Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.79 and a fifty-two week high of $216.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.82.

F5 Networks (NASDAQ:FFIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The network technology company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.30. F5 Networks had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 11.76%. The firm had revenue of $651.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $636.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.18 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that F5 Networks, Inc. will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

About F5 Networks

F5 Networks, Inc engages development and provision of software defined application services. It offers the development, marketing and sale of application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company was founded on February 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

