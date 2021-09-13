Rapidz Price Down 20.1% Over Last Week (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Rapidz has traded down 20.1% against the dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a market cap of $290,148.21 and $4,827.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00060685 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $68.34 or 0.00153042 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002240 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00013613 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.16 or 0.00042917 BTC.

Rapidz Coin Profile

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

