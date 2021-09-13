Raymond James Begins Coverage on Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN)

Raymond James began coverage on shares of Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The firm issued a market perform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Marten Transport from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

MRTN stock opened at $15.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.97. Marten Transport has a 1 year low of $14.79 and a 1 year high of $19.08. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.49.

Marten Transport (NASDAQ:MRTN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $232.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Marten Transport had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Marten Transport will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. Marten Transport’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Marten Transport by 2.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,748,026 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $165,422,000 after purchasing an additional 189,372 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 24.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,828,859 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,131,063 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,560,910 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,739,000 after acquiring an additional 37,559 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215,842 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,049,000 after acquiring an additional 33,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marten Transport by 12.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,031,348 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $17,007,000 after acquiring an additional 117,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

About Marten Transport

Marten Transport Ltd. engages in the provision of temperature-sensitive truckload carrier services. It operates through the following segments: Truckload, Dedicated, Intermodal, and Brokerage. The Truckload segment includes transport of food and consumer packaged goods that require a temperature-controlled or insulated environment.

