Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Sets New 12-Month Low at $11.20

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$11.20 and last traded at C$11.38, with a volume of 153141 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$11.64.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on REAL shares. Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$22.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark set a C$15.40 price objective on shares of Real Matters in a research report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$18.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Real Matters and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$25.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$19.04.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$906.71 million and a P/E ratio of 22.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$13.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.35.

In other Real Matters news, Director Jason Smith sold 3,000 shares of Real Matters stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.69, for a total transaction of C$53,058.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,575,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$45,548,756.50. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,000 shares of company stock valued at $859,881.

About Real Matters (TSE:REAL)

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

