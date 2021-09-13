Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Peloton Interactive (PTON)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON):

9/1/2021 – Peloton Interactive was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Peloton Interactive creates fitness products. The brand’s content is accessible through the Peloton Bike, the Peloton Tread, and Peloton Digital, which provides a full slate of fitness offerings, anytime, anywhere, through IOS and Android as well as most tablets and computers. “

8/30/2021 – Peloton Interactive is now covered by analysts at Citigroup Inc.. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $135.00 to $130.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp. They now have a $185.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a $140.00 price target on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Loop Capital from $140.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Roth Capital from $105.00 to $125.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/27/2021 – Peloton Interactive was upgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $138.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $135.00.

8/26/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $125.00 to $135.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $138.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $151.00 to $148.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Securities from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/24/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist from $140.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/23/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $150.00 to $140.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/20/2021 – Peloton Interactive had its price target raised by analysts at MKM Partners from $110.00 to $130.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ PTON opened at $114.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $34.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -163.41 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.26. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $113.62 and its 200-day moving average is $109.90. Peloton Interactive, Inc. has a one year low of $78.83 and a one year high of $171.09.

Get Peloton Interactive Inc alerts:

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($1.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.60). The business had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $928.64 million. Peloton Interactive had a negative return on equity of 9.90% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

In other Peloton Interactive news, Director Jon Callaghan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $972,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Howard C. Draft sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.99, for a total value of $1,619,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 268,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,022,312.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 756,469 shares of company stock worth $88,303,181. 16.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE bought a new position in shares of Peloton Interactive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 111.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Peloton Interactive by 350.0% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Peloton Interactive in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

Peloton Interactive, Inc provides interactive fitness products in North America and internationally. It offers connected fitness products, such as the Peloton Bike and the Peloton Tread, which include touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes. The company also provides connected fitness subscriptions for multiple household users, and access to all live and on-demand classes, as well as Peloton Digital app for connected fitness subscribers to provide access to its classes.

Read More: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Peloton Interactive Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peloton Interactive Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.