Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.75 target price on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company. It develops non-opioid therapeutics for the treatment of pain in the post-operative setting. The company is developing intranasal formulation of Dexmedetomidine (Dex) for the treatment of post-operative pain and cancer breakthrough pain; sublingual formulation of Dex for the treatment of chronic pain; and Fadolmidine (Fado), a product candidate to treat post-operative pain and neuropathic pain. Recro Pharma, Inc. is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania. “

Shares of REPH stock opened at $2.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 14.29, a quick ratio of 12.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. Recro Pharma has a 1 year low of $1.49 and a 1 year high of $5.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.87 million, a P/E ratio of -2.84 and a beta of 1.12.

Recro Pharma (NASDAQ:REPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.14. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Recro Pharma will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 90.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,027,960 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,374,000 after purchasing an additional 487,786 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $294,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $234,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. increased its stake in shares of Recro Pharma by 208.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,912,685 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,418,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Recro Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $72,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Recro Pharma Company Profile

Recro Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The firm offers integrated solutions for formulation, analytical services, regulatory support, manufacturing and packaging of both commercial and development stage oral solid dose drug products.

