Red Wave Investments LLC Takes Position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Red Wave Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 12.7% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 51,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,323,000 after purchasing an additional 5,748 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 4.4% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 63,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,395,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 14.3% during the second quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Lane Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Twist Bioscience during the first quarter worth about $1,913,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in Twist Bioscience by 36.7% during the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 65,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,162,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Twist Bioscience from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Twist Bioscience from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Twist Bioscience currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.00.

NASDAQ TWST opened at $121.42 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $114.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.30. Twist Bioscience Co. has a 12 month low of $59.26 and a 12 month high of $214.07.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.75) by ($0.07). Twist Bioscience had a negative net margin of 106.59% and a negative return on equity of 24.59%. The business had revenue of $35.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.67) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Twist Bioscience news, insider Patrick John Finn sold 2,702 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.99, for a total value of $318,808.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,181 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,740,956.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Keith Crandell sold 1,412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.93, for a total value of $150,985.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,967.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 136,133 shares of company stock valued at $15,282,832 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Twist Bioscience

Twist Bioscience Corp. develops proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. It produces synthetic biology tools such as genes, oligo pools, variant libraries, DNA data storage and NGS. The firm also produces agriculture production as well as new applications such as in vivo diagnostics, biodetection and data storage.

