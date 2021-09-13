Red Wave Investments LLC Trims Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Red Wave Investments LLC reduced its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,369 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Red Wave Investments LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $937,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COST. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $31,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $38,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 100.0% during the second quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale during the second quarter worth about $42,000. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP Timothy L. Rose sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.14, for a total transaction of $1,584,560.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 26,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,547,227.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,287 shares of company stock worth $4,686,519. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COST opened at $466.11 on Monday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1 year low of $307.00 and a 1 year high of $469.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $436.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $390.66. The firm has a market cap of $206.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on COST shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $425.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $420.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $441.32.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

