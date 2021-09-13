Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Reliant Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:RBNC) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.25.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reliant Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th.

Shares of NASDAQ RBNC opened at $27.48 on Monday. Reliant Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $13.00 and a fifty-two week high of $31.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.19. The company has a market capitalization of $453.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Reliant Bancorp (NASDAQ:RBNC) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.08. Reliant Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.01% and a net margin of 28.79%. The firm had revenue of $36.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.15 million. On average, analysts forecast that Reliant Bancorp will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.75%. Reliant Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.43%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RBNC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Reliant Bancorp by 2.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 75,405 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 72.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,810 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 46.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 53,973 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after buying an additional 17,158 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 14.4% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Reliant Bancorp by 92,783.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.39% of the company’s stock.

About Reliant Bancorp

Reliant Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary. It operates through the Retail Banking, and Residential Mortgage Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment provides deposit and lending services to consumer and business customers within its primary geographic markets.

