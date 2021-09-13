renDOGE Achieves Market Cap of $738,969.03 (RENDOGE)

renDOGE (CURRENCY:RENDOGE) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 13th. One renDOGE coin can currently be purchased for about $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC on popular exchanges. renDOGE has a market cap of $738,969.03 and approximately $153,500.00 worth of renDOGE was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, renDOGE has traded down 22.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002233 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.57 or 0.00077147 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $55.54 or 0.00123959 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $79.21 or 0.00176795 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,896.45 or 1.00201603 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,200.50 or 0.07143006 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $407.66 or 0.00909842 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002956 BTC.

renDOGE Coin Profile

renDOGE was first traded on January 20th, 2021. renDOGE’s total supply is 3,083,733 coins. renDOGE’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol . The Reddit community for renDOGE is https://reddit.com/r/RenProject

According to CryptoCompare, “Dogecoin, wrapped on Ethereum, as an ERC-20 token, through the Ren project. “

renDOGE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as renDOGE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire renDOGE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy renDOGE using one of the exchanges listed above.

