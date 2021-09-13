Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:APLE)

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Apple Hospitality REIT in a report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Capital One Financial analyst N. Malkin now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.33 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.25. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Apple Hospitality REIT’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.48 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.62 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.80 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.80.

APLE opened at $14.49 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Apple Hospitality REIT has a 1 year low of $8.90 and a 1 year high of $16.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of -27.34 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 17.18% and a negative return on equity of 3.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.0% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,836,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,933,000 after buying an additional 53,390 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 513.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 695,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,336,000 after buying an additional 582,110 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 82.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 121,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,765,000 after buying an additional 54,792 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 6.3% in the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 52,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 29.5% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.44 per share, for a total transaction of $72,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,992,441.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,636 shares of company stock worth $81,478. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

