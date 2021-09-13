Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Freehold Royalties Ltd.’s FY2021 Earnings (TSE:FRU)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) – Equities researchers at Cormark increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Freehold Royalties in a report issued on Friday, September 10th. Cormark analyst B. Watson now forecasts that the company will earn $0.46 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.43. Cormark has a “NA” rating and a $13.50 price objective on the stock. Cormark also issued estimates for Freehold Royalties’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.67 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on FRU. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Acumen Capital boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$12.75 in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$12.50 target price on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on Freehold Royalties to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$11.71.

FRU opened at C$9.78 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of C$1.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 66.53. Freehold Royalties has a 12 month low of C$3.37 and a 12 month high of C$10.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.55, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$9.12 and a 200 day moving average of C$8.62.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This is an increase from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04. Freehold Royalties’s payout ratio is currently 187.07%.

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

